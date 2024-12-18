'It was a truly incredible experience for them': Asylum-seeker families enjoy trip to theatre in Rugby

Asylum-seeker families enjoyed a trip to Macready Theatre in Rugby this week.

The Theatre of Rugby School opened its doors yesterday (Tuesday) to 50 people as part of their ongoing partnership with Dunchurch Park.

The initiative reinforces the theatre’s commitment to community engagement and supporting those in need.

The families enjoyed a performance of The Three Little Pigs by Stuff and Nonsense Theatre Company, which runs until January 5 next year.

In 2023, Macready Theatre contributed seats to Ukrainian refugees living in Rugby as part of Rugby School’s annual Festival on The Close.

They are continuing their support by welcoming families from different countries, including Kurdish regions, Sweden, and Germany, providing them with a space for comfort, entertainment, and a sense of community.

Alena Clements, Activities Coordinator at Dunchurch Park, said: “The majority of these people had never been to the theatre before, so theexperience was truly incredible for them.

"At our hotel, we focus not only on providing accommodation but also on supporting our guests’ mental health and encouraging

quality time as a family. We believe this is incredibly important, and yesterday, Macready Theatre played a big part in helping us achieve that.

"The opportunity the staff gave us to take these families out of the hotel and share such a memorable experience means so much to all of us.”

Amie Johnson, Theatre Manager, said: “Being able to offer such magical experiences to these families in need is a very incredible thing. We also recognise the generosity from Stuff and Nonsense Theatre Company and are thankful for their support with this cause.”