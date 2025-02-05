'It was lovely to see everyone’s smiles': Rugby care home residents make furry new friends

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 5th Feb 2025, 16:28 BST
Updated 5th Feb 2025, 17:24 BST
Residents at a Rugby care home have made some fun new friends.

Alpacas visited Butlers Mews Care Home, in Ridge Drive, to spread joy.

Mickey and Julio, from The Alpaca Pals, made the trip as part of a pet therapy programme.

A 2023 systematic review published in BMC Geriatrics found that interactions with animals in care homes can lead to reduced feelings of loneliness, anxiety, and depression among residents.

Making new friends.

The Alpaca Pals, a local company specialising in therapy alpacas, ensured the animals were calm and friendly, allowing residents to interact with them safely. Residents enjoyed feeding them carrots and stroking their soft fleece.

The gentle alpacas made their way through the Avery Healthcare-owned care home, taking the lift to visit residents on all floors to ensure no one missed out.

Resident Francis Kickham, 85, said: “They were funny animals and their coats were so soft to touch.”

Another resident, 85-year-old Robert Hughes, said: “I enjoyed the visit and liked the alpacas a lot, plus they were well behaved.”

Staff said it was lovely to see everyone’s smiles.

