'It was my only hope' - Terminally-ill Rugby mum with breast cancer denied life-extending drug

A terminally-ill Rugby mum with breast cancer said a life-extending drug was her ‘only hope’.

Tracie Mills, who has raised more than £125,000 for local cancer patients through her Arden Angels charity, has been denied Enhertu after price talks broke down.

Enhertu was found in drug trials to give women suffering from advanced breast cancer an extra six months to live.

The Breast Cancer Now charity said that it was ‘devastated and angry’ after the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) refused to agree to roll out the drug on the NHS.

Tracie Mills.

Enhertu is available to women in many other countries, including Scotland.

Tracie said: “Every day, every hour, every second counts when you’re living with secondary breast cancer. It’s scandalous.

“Have they thought through the scale of this postcode lottery? More and more drugs will become inaccessible to patients. We are already trailing behind so many other countries.

“I’m heartbroken, frustrated and angry. I want to enjoy what’s left of my life, not spend it fighting for a drug.”

Tracie was diagnosed with breast cancer 11 years ago.

Despite her health battle, she has made it her mission to help other people with the disease.

Backed by her team of Angels, Tracie got behind the Enhertu Campaign alongside Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha, Hannah Gardner and the many other women fighting for this game-changing drug, encouraging as many people as possible to get behind the BCN petition https://action.breastcancernow.org/enhertu-emergency-sign-petition

Tracie went on: "I’ve taken everything thrown at me for 11 years. Enhertu was my only option of more time with my wife, children and friends. It offered me a small, small lifeline. It’s now been taken away from me.

“Mums, daughters, sisters, wives, colleagues, friends...thousands of women and people like me are facing the unbearable reality of knowing that this drug and this treatment exists, but it’s out of our reach.”

Tracie added: “It was my only hope.”

Arden Angels has raised more than £125,000 for patients and their families at Rugby hospital’s Maple Unit and the Arden Centre in Coventry.

Tracie is urging people to write to Rugby MP John Slinger about the need for the drug ([email protected]).