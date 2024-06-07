'It will be worth the wait' - Full refurbishment for village pub near Rugby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A newly-refurbished village pub near Rugby will be open in August.

The Old Lion at Harborough Magna is being transformed after being taken over by the same team behind The George at Kilsby.

It was closed earlier this year to undergo a modernisation as part of its next chapter and was originally due to open this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guests are now invited to join celebrations at the opening in August.

An artist's impression of the Old Lion. Picture: The Old Lion.

As well as an updated interior, its revamped outdoor area will feature a luxury stretch tent and al fresco feel.

Chef patron Hari Krishnamurthy said: “Obviously we were looking forward to opening this month, but quality is at the heart of what we do and we want things to be absolutely perfect when we reopen.

"We’ve experienced a few delays so we have no choice but to push our opening back slightly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, we’re confident we’ll be opening later this summer, with a great place for people to enjoy fabulous food and drink in a stunning setting. We’ve put so much work into ensuring The Old Lion offers the same quality experience as The George, and we can guarantee it will be well worth the wait.

"We’re as excited as everyone else to see the pub and its outdoor space packed with people enjoying what we’ve created.”

The revamped Old Lion will be a balance of destination dining restaurant and local, community-focused pub. Food will feature pub classics including Sunday lunches as well as modern Indian cuisine, with plans to launch a takeaway and delivery service within a four-mile radius of the pub, covering the village and surrounding areas as well as part of Rugby town centre.

The pub will be dog-friendly and family-friendly, with regular events including live music every Friday, bottomless brunch featuring both Indian and English breakfast items as well as music, and a Sunday bottomless brunch as well as Sunday roast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hari added: “We’re working flat out to make sure The Old Lion will be everything we hope for, and will be well worth the wait, with great food and drink and some brilliant events including live music and bottomless brunches.

“In the meantime its sister pub The George is offering a great range of food and drink, as well as events like our cookery classes, supper clubs and live music, so people can get a taste of what they’ll be able to experience when we open our doors.