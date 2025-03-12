'It will negatively affect residents': Decision time for two new Rugby housing developments

By Rugby Advertiser Reporter
Published 12th Mar 2025, 15:02 BST
Updated 12th Mar 2025, 15:05 BST
Campaigners will find out tonight (Wednesday March 12) if their fight to stop a housing development in Rugby has paid off.

Residents are against a planning application for housing on former GEC land on land by Rounds Gardens.

The 115-home plan, which has been recommended for refusal, will be discussed by Rugby Borough Council’s Planning Comittee.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tamsin Jane, who lives near the site, said: “A development like this will negatively affect local residents, impacting on local parking, Rugby motorists, local wildlife, our biodiversity and the green corridor.

Rugby Town Hall.placeholder image
Rugby Town Hall.

“As a local community we have joined together to fight these proposals.”

A plan for 108 homes in Projects Drive, Rugby, has been recommended for approval, despite objections.

We’ll bring you further updates from the meeting.

Related topics:Rugby
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice