Campaigners will find out tonight (Wednesday March 12) if their fight to stop a housing development in Rugby has paid off.

Residents are against a planning application for housing on former GEC land on land by Rounds Gardens.

The 115-home plan, which has been recommended for refusal, will be discussed by Rugby Borough Council’s Planning Comittee.

Tamsin Jane, who lives near the site, said: “A development like this will negatively affect local residents, impacting on local parking, Rugby motorists, local wildlife, our biodiversity and the green corridor.

Rugby Town Hall.

“As a local community we have joined together to fight these proposals.”

A plan for 108 homes in Projects Drive, Rugby, has been recommended for approval, despite objections.

We’ll bring you further updates from the meeting.