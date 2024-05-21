Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Campaigners in Thurlaston have released pictures to show the full scale of plans for a massive new warehouse development.

They fear Richborough Commercial’s proposal for 28 acres of warehouse development between the village and Symmetry Park would ‘tower over the village and surrounding area’.

Dr Holger Allroggen, chairman of Thurlaston Parish Council, said: “If the plan went ahead, it would tower over the village and would be visible for miles including from Draycote Water and villages beyond.”

He said a village survey about the development prompted 94 responses from 80 separate households.

Members of Thurlaston Parish Council are against the development.

“Since there are only 120 households in the village, this is an overwhelming majority of the residents here,” added Dr Allroggen.

"All responses were against the promotion and most very strongly so.”

A spokesperson for Richborough Commercial said the warehousing would boost the local economy.

They said: “We have signed a promotion agreement to bring forward new industrial and logistics space on land adjoining the M45/A45, on the edge of Thurlaston, Rugby.

This is where the development would be built if it went ahead.

“The 29-acre, non-greenbelt site has the potential to deliver up to 460,000 sq ft of warehousing.

“The proposed development will enhance the Symmetry Park offer while generating new jobs and boosting the local economy.”