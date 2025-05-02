Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luxury lifestyle website Muddy Stilettos has announced its winners for the annual Muddy Awards, with two Rugby borough businesses winning this year’s competition.

With the annual awards now in their 12th year, readers of the award-winning lifestyle website Muddy Stilettos have been nominating and voting for their favourite independent businesses across 21 different lifestyle categories – from Best Destination Pub to Yoga/Pilates Studio, Boutique Stay to Local Food/Drink producer.

The winners of the 2025 Muddy Stilettos awards for Warwickshire and the West Midlands area have now been announced.

Best Farm Shop/Deli went to Malt Kiln Farm Shop (Stretton under Fosse, Rugby) and Lifestyle Store went to Izzy Loops Home Interiors (Rugby).

Chris Lea, owners of the farm shop said: “We're absolutely thrilled to have won Best Farm shop/ Deli in Warwickshire and West Midlands for a third consecutive year.

"We'd like to thank everybody that took the time to vote for us, we're sincerely grateful for all the support!

“As a small, family-run business, with three generations of the same family involved, it makes us feel a valued company in the local community. There’s a real buzz in the shop with these awards that brings our community together, from staff and customers alike, it’s a real team effort.

“To have such brilliant support and get the hat-trick with this award is a testament to everyone that plays a part in making Malt Kiln Farm Shop what it is today, from our customers to our staff, past and present and local suppliers, thank you all for your continued support over the past 33 years.”

Regional winners from every category will automatically go through to the national finals. The Muddy Stilettos Editors will judge who is the ‘Best of the Best’ in each category, announcing the National Winners on June 25.

For a full list of the awards, visit https://warks.muddystilettos.co.uk/awards/winners/