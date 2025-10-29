“It’s a very proud milestone”: Rugby charity celebrates 48 years of providing news to blind and visually impaired people

A treasured Rugby charity has helped deliver news to the town’s blind and visually impaired community for 48 years.

Rugby Talking Newspaper (RTN) started publishing audio versions of the town’s news in October 1977.

Volunteers have never missed a week since the launch of the service, which is provided free of charge.

“It’s a very proud milestone” said Editor, Simon Ainley.

Readers Debbie, Anne, Sam and John celebrate the 48th birthday of the vital service.

“To think that we have been going, non-stop, since the Queen Elizabeth’s Silver jubilee … when ‘Yes sir, I can Boogie’ by Baccara was number one in the charts.”

Every week since then, with support from the Rugby Advertiser, volunteers have gathered all the latest news and local information together in their small studio and made a 90 minute digital audio recording.

Simon said it gets duplicated onto USB memory sticks and, with help from the Post Office, is sent directly to around 60 people who are registered blind or partially sighted.

“The main aim of our work is to help fight the symptoms of social isolation that can be such a cruel part of becoming blind,” he added.

"Our listeners are very appreciative of what we bring to them, best summed up, perhaps, by Mrs B, whose son recently told us that “she felt like she still knows Rugby and it’s goings-on, even though she can’t now get out and about”.”

Lucie Green, reporter at the Rugby Advertiser, said: “When our newsroom was in Albert Street, the volunteers would come in on a Wednesday morning for our pages before the paper was printed. Come rain or shine, we’d always get our visit from the friendly team.

"It’s been a real pleasure to help such an amazing charity.”

The service, based at Rugby Thornfield Indoor Bowls Club, Bruce Williams Way, needs more volunteers so it can carry on its vital work.

Simon added. “Right now we are in the middle of a recruitment drive.

"There are many more visually-impaired people in the wider area who don’t know about us and could enjoy their own weekly talking newspaper.

“In editorial, production, reading and admin we are looking for new volunteers to bring fresh energy and ideas to help us gear up for that growth.

“Contact us by e-mail to [email protected] and you never know, you could be helping to organise our 50th anniversary party.”