Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tonight's the night and excitement in Rugby borough is sky high.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England takes on Spain in the much-anticipated Euro final tonight (Sunday, July 14), and we want you to share this historic celebration.

Whether you're cheering from the comfort of your home, with friends and family, or soaking up the atmosphere in your local pub, we want to see your support for England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patricia Cunningham took this photograph of Dunchurch getting in the spirit.

Patricia Cunningham took this photograph of Dunchurch residents getting in the spirit.

She said: “Dunchurch looking amazing!”

Feel free to pop your venue in the comments if you’re showing the game.

Head to Draycote Hotel to see the game on the big screen if you’re feeling hopeful about the team.

Jo Billings, who works at the hotel said. “We’re doing a free pint for our customers every time England score!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’re calling on all football fans to share their moments of anticipation, joy and happiness, so pull on your your England jerseys, wave those flags, and capture the spirit of the occasion. Get your children and pets in on the action too.

Share your pictures in comments section or send to [email protected] and selected photographs will appear in our post-match gallery.

Have fun but please stay safe.

Come on England!