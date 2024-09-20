Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celebrations took place in Rugby to mark the launch of an energetic and diverse new Lions club in the town.

Members of Rugby Heritage Lions Club, recently set up by Ralph and Jan Watson, held their inaugural meeting at the Railway Club to commemorate the awarding of their charter.

The emergence of a new Lions Club is a significant event on account of its rarity and proved to be worthy of celebration.

Guests from all over the Midlands joined the large contingent of new Rugby members to witness the formal handing over of the charter and to celebrate with food, music and dancing.

Ralph Watson ceremoniously raises the Charter.

Ralph Watson, the Charter President of Rugby Heritage Lions said: “We are only the second new club to be formed in our district this year.

"Not exactly an everyday occurrence you might say. But one we intend to celebrate.

“The name Rugby Heritage Lions, was carefully chosen because of its significance. Rugby, as a community has a fine heritage of service from Lions members.

"The new club will carry that heritage forward with a dynamic young membership. It is planned for members to meet each month to discuss and plan how to support the many causes in our communities that will benefit from our fundraising activities.”

Officers and guests of Rugby Heritage Lions Club: Martin Yeo, Stu Young, District Governor of Lions District 105CW, Jan Watson Charter Secretary of Rugby Heritage Lions, Ralph Watson, Charter President of Heritage Lionssident of Rugby, Simon Ward Mayor of Rugby and Carrie Ward Consort to the Mayor of Rugby.

Rugby’s Mayor Simon Ward, said: “It’s always fantastic to see new groups forming in our town. Like the Rugby Lions, they are always filled with volunteers who have a desire to serve their community.

"I first met Ralph and Jan Watson a couple of years ago and I immediately recognised the passion they had for making a difference in their community.

"It is a real credit to them that Rugby Heritage Lions Club has been formed and I am proud to have become an honorary member. I look forward to seeing the difference that they will make across Rugby and beyond.”