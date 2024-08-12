'It's great to finish on such a high': Meet the Rugby teenagers making waves on Olympic waters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two Rugby teenagers are each celebrating a double success after becoming national champions on the Olympic waters of Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy.

Draycote Water Sailing Club members Jess Powell and Hari Clark joined more than 150 young sailors in the Topper National Championships earlier this month at the sailing venue which hosted the 2012 Games.

They competed in the Topper 5.3 class for larger/older sailors and the Topper 4.2 for younger/smaller sailors.

Draycote Water Sailing Club came top in both classes.

Hari and Jess, National Champions from Draycote Academy. Picture: Katy Barraclough.

Jess, 14, who won the Topper 5.3 National Championship in 2023, repeated her success again this year.

Hari, 13, who won the Topper 4.2 World Championship last month in Spain, also claimed the National Championship title in his class.

Club president Jeremy Atkins said: “This unprecedented double, together and separately, reflects their commitment to be the best they can be, the support of their parents and the set-up at Draycote Water Sailing Club.

“Four years ago the club set up its Draycote Academy to train sailors to compete at a high level. Since then, it has generated two world championship and three national championship wins in the Topper class.

Jess sailing at the Topper National Championships Picture: Lotte Photography

“Neither Jess nor Hari come from sailing families – they have learnt to sail at Draycote Water Sailing Club and now reached the top of their sport.”

At the 2024 national championships their weeks could not have been more different.

Hari started well, with only two results outside the top three in the first 14 races to establish a commanding lead.

But the final five races were more difficult, with sixth being his best place.

Hari sailing at the Topper National Championships. Picture: Lotte Photography.

Although his lead decreased, Hari’s work early in the week ensured that he stayed ahead.

Jess did the opposite with a relatively slow start, finishing the qualifying series in fourth place. But she won four of the seven races in the final series and never finished lower than fourth, giving her a massive lead in the end.

Jess, who lives in Rugby and goes to Rugby High School, was inspired to take up the sport by meeting the GBR Olympic sailors after the Games in Rio.

She said: It was a brilliant six days of sailing in a range of conditions. I won by 10 points with a race to spare, which is amazing. This was my last Topper event and it’s great to finish on such a high.

Thanks to everyone that’s supported me.”

Hari, who also lives in Rugby and goes to Lawrence Sheriff School, only took up sailing three years ago and started racing two years ago.

He said: “I’m super proud of what I've achieved and I’m grateful for all the support and coaching, especially from the Draycote Academy!

Conditions at the National Championships became very windy, and as a smaller sailor this made my job difficult.

"A high level of fitness was important to win this six-day event.”

Overseeing the progress of both of them is Draycote Academy head coach Steve Irish.

He said: “These brilliant results for Jess and Hari are a testament to the hard work they put in training hard over the winter months and it’s great to see that come to fruition with each of them achieving a national championship title.”

William Whittaker, the Club’s Commodore, added: “We could not be more proud of Jess and Hari and all our young sailors. They are true ambassadors of the Club and the sport both nationally and internationally.

"Sailing tends to be focused more on coastal clubs but we are showing that you can be the best in the heart of the Midlands, miles from the sea!”

Visit: www.draycotewater.co.uk to find out more.