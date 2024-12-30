'It's heartbreaking to know I'll close the doors for good on Sunday': Last orders for Rugby village pub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last orders are being called at a pub that’s been in Long Lawford for more than 200 years.

Deborah Stapleton, landlady of The Caldecott Arms, said she is ‘heartbroken’ to be closing the doors on Sunday, January 5.

She is inviting people to a farewell party at the Main Street pub, owned by Red Oak Taverns who are selling the business.

Deborah, who has been the face of the pub for five years, said: “This pub has been a big part of the village with generations of families using it.

The Caldecott Arms.

“We close our doors on Sunday, January 5, with many broken hearts and memories.”

She took up her position as landlady just as the coronavirus hit.

“It was a difficult time but we survived,” Deborah said.

"I held the lease but decided to leave as I wanted family time. I was asked back by the brewery who couldn't find anyone to run it.”

The pub started out as The New Inn.

"I, like all our wonderful customers, will treasure all the memories this lovely pub holds.

"For me, running it has been an honour and for our customers it’s not just a pub it is a large part of the village and community.

The pub has been used for celebrations, fundraisers, wakes and by Rugby Veterans’ Club.

Deborah said: "Long Lawford is losing a big part of its history.

“It’s not just a job it's a way of life, where customers become friends. I feel so sad for them.”

The farewell party takes place this Sunday with live entertainment from Kenyon, from 4pm to 7pm. There will be a buffet and guests from the Caldecott Arms Football Team. Everyone is welcome to the party.