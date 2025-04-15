'It's time to go': Long-running Rugby hair salon closes doors after 35 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A long-running Rugby hair salon closes its doors at the end of the month after 35 years.

Martin and Anne Cole will leave Klickers, in Regent Street, on Saturday, April 26.

The couple plan to retire, but won’t be hanging up their scissors just yet in an exciting collaberation with another business.

In a statement released on Facebook, they said: "It is with considerable personal regret that Martin and Anne have decided to close their business and finally retire.

Klickers in Regent Street. Picture: Google Street View.

"We started out in 1980 based in Bank Street before moving to Leamington and buying another salon in Regent Street. When the children came along we sold the business in Leamington and in August 1989 we moved to 35 Regent Street.

“Of late business has become increasingly difficult with rapidly increasing overheads and the latest rise in Employers National Insurance is just one impost too far for us. Add in the fact that we are both well past retirement age and our property lease expires in June, so all in all it is time to go.

“We have some great memories and we would like to thank our fantastic team who have supported us along the way, partiuclarly Gaye for all her help and support.

“We wish our team all the best in their new careers and we wouldl ike to thank our loyal clients for their custom throughout the decades.”

But although the Klickers shop is closing, Martin and other members of the team will move to Bespoke Hairdressing in Church Street, Rugby, on April 29.

Anne will support Bespoke Gifts Rugby as a consultant in colour analysis.