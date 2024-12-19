'I've lost half my body weight': Rugby super-slimmers lose 15 stone between them

Two Rugby super-slimmers have transformed their lives after losing 15 stone between them.

Kelly Weatherhead and Tina Moore are now using their own success to shape new careers helping other people change their lives and achieve their weight loss dreams.

Kelly joined Slimming World in October 2022 and lost 9 stone 7 pounds to reach her target in July 2024.

She said: “I’ve lost half more body weight and I feel like a different person now.

Kelly.

“I can run around with my five children instead of being forced to sit on the sidelines and watch.”

Tina dropped from 15 and a half stone to 10 stone and has kept the weight off since 2019.

She said: “The whole family eat ‘the Slimming World way’ and are all the better for it.”

They have both trained as consultants for Slimming World.

Tina.

Kelly’s group will be held at 9.15am every Monday at Dunchurch Village Hall, in Rugby Road, from December 30.

Tina will be taking over the Friday morning group with sessions at 8am and 9.30am at Christ Church, Helvellyn Way in Brownsover from January 3.

For more information or to join either group telephone Kelly on 07777 145560 or Tina on 07496 845777.