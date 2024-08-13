'I’ve seen the realities of knife crime': Anti-violence monument highlights Rugby's stance against crime

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An anti-violence monument is creating a buzz in Rugby – and there’s still time to see it.

Rugby Borough Council organised the Anti-Violence Bee’s tour of the town to raise awareness that serious violence will not be tolerated in our communities.

It’s made entirely of weapons - knives and guns.

Rugby’s Safer Neighbourhood Team Sergeant Roberts said: “As a frontline police officer I’ve seen the realities of knife crime and the devastation it causes to loved ones, friends and communities when they lose someone to knife crime.

“Knife crime is a community problem – and we as a community can solve it.”

“But I’ve also seen just how effective early intervention can be in preventing tragedy. Those carrying knives will sometimes be coerced, and they might feel like they have no other choice.

“This is about showing them that there is support and that there are ways out. I’ve seen people’s lives changed completely because they’ve taken that first step to get out of that lifestyle.

“I’d encourage everyone to come and see the Anti-Violence Bee, to experience the virtual reality headsets and to chat with us and our partner agency colleagues.

#KnifeFreeRugby is also a chance for the public to surrender their dangerous weapons in order to clear the streets of violent and aggressive behaviour.See the bee on August 14 in Market Place; August 16 at the GEC Rec; August 19 in Caldecott Park; on August 21 at Alwyn Rec; August 27 at Junction 1 and August 29 at The Queen's Diamond Jubilee Centre.

Find out more at https://www.rugby.gov.uk/knifefreerugby

If you are concerned someone is carrying a weapon, report it to the police or by calling 101. If someone is in immediate danger please call 999.