"Jamie is our hero and inspiration": 300th defibrillator unveiled in Rugby on third anniversary of life-saving charity

Three years of dedicated work and fundraising on behalf of the OurJay Foundation; the charity set up after the death of her son Jamie, Naomi Rees-Issitt met up with her many friends and supporters at Sainsbury’s supermarket in Rugby on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were there to recognise and celebrate three years as a registered charity and the installation of the 300th publicly accessible defibrillator at the store’s premises, in Dunchurch Road.

The OurJay Foundation was founded in memory of Jamie Rees, 18, who died in January 2022 following a cardiac arrest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The first ever OurJay defibrillator was installed in March 2022 at Rugby College; where Jamie was a student,” said Naomi.

OurJays accessible defibrillator number 300 is now installed and emergency ready on 999 at Sainsbury's, Dunchurch Road, Rugby. 24/7 community accessible.

“Since then, 22 lives have been saved, some from Rugby and others from elsewhere in the UK. Jamie’s lifesaving legacy continues to grow, we are so proud of him. Jamie is our hero and inspiration in every single second of every single day.

"We are truly surrounded by and supported by the most amazing people. They hold us up, they keep us moving forward, they keep Jamie’s legacy alive, they stop us giving up. They are all ‘OurJay’. We love you all so much.”

Naomi confirmed that the OurJay Foundation will be attending community events over the Christmas period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We will be at the Christmas Lights switch-on in Rugby and the Christmas markets at Wolston and Houlton. And we are already busy planning for the OurJay festival for next June.”

To find out more about the charity’s work, visit www.ourjay.org.uk