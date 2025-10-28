"Jamie is our hero and inspiration": 300th defibrillator unveiled in Rugby on third anniversary of life-saving charity
They were there to recognise and celebrate three years as a registered charity and the installation of the 300th publicly accessible defibrillator at the store’s premises, in Dunchurch Road.
The OurJay Foundation was founded in memory of Jamie Rees, 18, who died in January 2022 following a cardiac arrest.
“The first ever OurJay defibrillator was installed in March 2022 at Rugby College; where Jamie was a student,” said Naomi.
“Since then, 22 lives have been saved, some from Rugby and others from elsewhere in the UK. Jamie’s lifesaving legacy continues to grow, we are so proud of him. Jamie is our hero and inspiration in every single second of every single day.
"We are truly surrounded by and supported by the most amazing people. They hold us up, they keep us moving forward, they keep Jamie’s legacy alive, they stop us giving up. They are all ‘OurJay’. We love you all so much.”
Naomi confirmed that the OurJay Foundation will be attending community events over the Christmas period.
She said: “We will be at the Christmas Lights switch-on in Rugby and the Christmas markets at Wolston and Houlton. And we are already busy planning for the OurJay festival for next June.”
To find out more about the charity’s work, visit www.ourjay.org.uk