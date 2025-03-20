'Jamie's legacy grows and grows': Rugby businesses join to launch town centre defibrillator
Staff at Bacco Lounge, in Regent Street, held a number of fundraising events to raise £1,200 for the equpiment.
It was donated in memory of Rugby teenager Jamie Issitt, 18, who died in hospital after a cardiac arrest in 2022.
His mum, Naomi, who launched the Our Jay Foundation in his honour, said: “This is Our Jay’s accessible defibrillator number 240.
"This is a real community supported accessible defibrillator. When the team at Bacco Lounge started fundraising for us, we realised quite quickly that an install on the front of the lounge wouldn’t be possible, but that didn’t stop them.”
Staff at NatWest in North Street stepped forward and offered their central location for the equipment.
“They obtained landlord consent, OurJay provided our charity discount and the defib and cabinet was ordered,” added Naomi.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.