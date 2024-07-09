Janja rises to challenge with new community wellbeing programme in Rugby
Houlton mum Janja Keeley, 47, is the new face behind the town’s Rise franchise.
Offering a range of seated sports and adapted activities for the health and social care sectors to community groups and care providers across three territories, Rise Rugby, Northampton and Coventry is tailored to people’s physical ability or cognitive capacity to bring health and wellbeing benefits.
Having always had a keen interest in an active lifestyle, Janja started gymnastics when she was four years old. She then went on to work as an aerobics teacher, a personal trainer and most recently as a rehabilitation specialist for cancer patients.
To find out more about the activity sessions visit https://www.rise.life/ or contact Janja on (01788) 220248 or email - [email protected].
