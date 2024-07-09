Janja rises to challenge with new community wellbeing programme in Rugby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A lifelong lover of sport has launched a new community wellbeing programme in Rugby.

Houlton mum Janja Keeley, 47, is the new face behind the town’s Rise franchise.

Offering a range of seated sports and adapted activities for the health and social care sectors to community groups and care providers across three territories, Rise Rugby, Northampton and Coventry is tailored to people’s physical ability or cognitive capacity to bring health and wellbeing benefits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having always had a keen interest in an active lifestyle, Janja started gymnastics when she was four years old. She then went on to work as an aerobics teacher, a personal trainer and most recently as a rehabilitation specialist for cancer patients.