Jet Plant Hire strengthens board to deliver robust five-year strategy

Jet Plant Hire, a UK leader in sustainable road planing, has announced key board appointments to support its ambitious five-year growth strategy.

Simon Bithell has been promoted to Managing Director, after previous success as the Operations Director for the business. He brings a wealth of industry experience gained from leading roles, such as Group Operations Director at KNP Logistics Group, playing his part in growing the business from eight to £100 million turnover.

Jet has been built for 36 years on the key principles of good business ethics, robust processes, all with sustainability at the core. The role of the board is to build on this foundation to secure sustainable growth for the future.

Former Non-Executive Director, Ian Mitchell is the company’s new Commercial Director, with the aim of strengthening and developing key relationships to grow the business and further showcase Jet’s increased capabilities. Ian’s impressive background with leading companies, including Shell, Volvo Trucks and Hiab UK, adds invaluable commercial insight to the team.

Meanwhile, John Lee has been promoted to Operations Director, having previously excelled as Transport Director. He also brings a wealth of previous experience from global companies, such as DHL.

Health, Safety & Sustainability Director, Tina Greenhill, has an important new role maintaining the highest industry standards, in an area that is at the heart of Jet’s core principles. The new position follows her success in driving meaningful change in her most recent role as Business Improvement Director.

Head of Finance Rachel Anderson adds a wealth of experience to the board, having worked with Jet for more than 20 years. Her historical company knowledge, drive and eye for detail will be invaluable to the business, with the new leadership team laser-focused on continued growth and success.

The five-year plan and new board appointments see business owner, Sean Witheford, step into the role of Executive Chair, where he will continue to spearhead the success of the Evesham-based company, which also has a successful base in Newton Abbot, Devon.

Jet has seen particular success recently, with significant industry award shortlistings for the Motor Transport Awards, Highways Awards, Employee Benefits Awards and the Sustainability Awards.

Simon Bithell, newly appointed Managing Director of Jet Plant Hire, said: “I’m thrilled to have been appointed into this role, leading a business that’s going from strength to strength. I’m proud that we prioritise roles focused on important topics like people and sustainability. We’re passionate about fostering an inclusive environment, whilst offering the best sustainable solutions for our customers. The board is highly focused on delivering our robust five-year growth plan.”

Sean Witheford, Executive Chair of Jet Plant Hire, added: “We’re heading into the summer with an incredibly strong team leading the way at Jet. I’d like to wish personal congratulations to Simon and the rest of our new appointments to the board.

“We’ve seen real success for the business throughout 2025, but we’re ambitious and are always striving to do even more to set the standard for sustainable road planing in the UK."