Jewson Partnership Solutions donates £19,071 to GreenSquareAccord’s Community Impact Fund

For their 2024 social value rebate. Jewson Partnership Solutions (JPS) has donated £19,071 to GreenSquareAccord (GSA)’s Community Impact Fund.

GSA is one of England’s largest providers of social housing. As part of their contracts, many of GSA’s suppliers make social value commitments to benefit the areas where the housing association operates.

JPS have been GSA’s main materials supplier since 2021 and make an annual community benefit fund donation of 0.5% of the housing association’s spend.

This generous donation has been added to GSA’s Community Impact Fund pot for 2025-2026, making a huge difference to the number of projects they can support over the year.

Colleagues from JPS and Sparkbrook Children's Zone with the hygiene donations.

In addition to the financial contribution, JPS have generously supported GSA’s work in other ways:

Provided two rubbish skips for 2024 locality roadshows

Arranged a post-Christmas skip to help residents at Balds Lane

Collected hygiene product donations for service users at Sparkbrook Children’s Zone and a domestic violence refuge in Walsall

Miles Clarke, GSA’s Material and Warehouse Manager, said: “We’ve worked with JPS for four years so it’s great that the relationship we’ve built has resulted in a significant financial contribution and help for our tenants.

They provide our DLO with van stock, a core range of materials, and source specialist materials for all our teams. We have hubs in Walsall and Swindon, and their support in completing vital repairs for our customers is really appreciated.

I look forward to continuing the relationship and providing more benefits to the local community.”

Lisa Greenhalgh, Social Value Lead at JPS, said: “We are delighted to support GSA through various social value initiatives, it’s wonderful to see the positive impact this creates.

Supporting local communities is something that JPS are extremely passionate about, so it’s great to work with the team at GSA to deliver social impact right at the heart of communities.”

GSA’s Community Impact Fund is an initiative designed to support charities and community groups within the localities they operate in, with up to £2,000 of funding available per project.

So far this year, the funding has supported a range of projects including a children’s reading charity, a women’s kitchen, a youth club and a special educational needs charity.

Find out more about the Community Impact Fund here.