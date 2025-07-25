JINGDONG Logistics expands UK presence with 117,076 sq ft lease at Apollo, Ansty Park

JINGDONG Logistics (also known as JD Logistics), the logistics arm of JD.com, has strengthened its UK operations with a major new commitment in Coventry, securing a 117,076 sq ft warehouse/logistics unit at Apollo, Ansty Park.

The firm has signed a long-term lease for Apollo 7, one of four high-spec units at the premier logistics and manufacturing park located near Junction 2 of the M6 and Junction 1 of the M69.

The new facility will support JINGDONG Logistics’ third-party logistics services, including a key contract with a leading Chinese electronics company.

Duke Lu, director of JINGDONG Logistics in the UK, said: “This lease reflects our strategic plans to expand our overseas warehouse capacity in 2025, and provide better services for our customers all over the world.”

(l-r) Daniel Rabin and Oven Li of JINGDONG Property.

Apollo 7 is part of the second phase of development at Apollo, Ansty Park. Apollo 5 is under offer, while the remaining two units - ranging from 172,407 to 269,882 sq ft - are available for immediate occupation.

All units are built to the highest sustainability standards, featuring BREEAM ‘Excellent’ and EPC A ratings, roof-mounted PV systems, and EV charging points.

A spokesperson for JINGDONG Property added: "JINGDONG Logistics’ investment at Apollo reflects growing demand for high-quality, sustainable logistics space in Coventry. This development will bring valuable job creation to the region, further establishing Ansty Park as a key employment hub. With excellent motorway connectivity and access to a highly skilled workforce, Apollo continues to attract strong interest from occupiers. We are working on a number of further lettings in the near future."

Strategically located at the heart of the UK’s logistics, manufacturing, and aerospace sectors, Ansty Park offers outstanding connectivity, including proximity to Birmingham Airport, London and major freight terminals.

The site is already home to major occupiers including Rolls-Royce, Sainsbury’s, Polestar, Fanuc, Manufacturing Technology Centre, Cadent Gas, London Electrical Vehicle Centre and Meggitt.

In addition to Ansty Park, JINGDONG Property (also known as JD Property) has acquired a prime warehouse development site in Rugby, with plans to deliver a Grade A+, BREEAM ‘Excellent’ certified facility. Once completed, the 250,400 sq ft project will further enhance its growing international real estate portfolio.