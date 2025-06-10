JLR urges Coventry & Warwickshire business community to support its transition into luxury market

From left: Jeremy Moore, CW Growth Hub Group; Craig Humphrey, CW Growth Hub Group; Sir Marcus Jones, Former MP for Nuneaton; Charlotte Swain, MTC Training; Ken McConomy, Jaguar Land Rover; Roger Scott, Lloyds Banking Group and Les Ratcliffe, CW Place and Champions.

Businesses in Coventry and Warwickshire are being encouraged to proudly support Jaguar Land Rover’s exciting transition into the luxury market, as the iconic brand embraces a bold new strategic direction.

At the latest Coventry & Warwickshire Champions event, Ken McConomy, Jaguar Land Rover’s Head of Global PR, inspired delegates to lead by example and actively promote the company’s vision, as Jaguar moves confidently towards an all-electric, premium future.

During the event held at the Manufacturing & Technology Centre (MTC) at Ansty Park, Ken explained the rationale behind the launch video of its new concept car, which went viral on social media for not featuring a car at all and going against what many associated with the classic brand.

“That video became the most-watched piece of content across all of social media shortly after it went live,” Ken said.

“A lot of the comments were bad, but it got millions of people talking about Jaguar who might not otherwise have cared.

“Then when the Type 00 car was unveiled at Miami Art Week – an event we had never launched a car at before – there was so much more interest from a new market.

“We understand that the new Jaguar will not be all things to all people, and we’re OK with that. This is a high-risk strategy, but the brand had to be shaken up as the old models were not making the company money.

“What was great about speaking at Coventry and Warwickshire Champions is that the businesses in the network back each other. That’s true for SMEs, and it’s also true for Jaguar Land Rover.

“I’d love to see businesses in this brilliant region of ours to back Jaguar as it moves into a new era. The brand has been a Coventry icon for 90 years, and we want that to continue for another 90 years.”

Ken’s speech followed a fireside chat between host Adam Dent of PLMR Advent, and former Nuneaton MP Sir Marcus Jones, who spoke about losing his seat at the last general election and what the future may hold for him in business.

Charlotte Swain, Deputy Director of Delivery at MTC Training, spoke to delegates about the success of its apprenticeship training scheme and not only how beneficial the courses are to its trainees, but to manufacturing and engineering companies in the region too.

Roger Scott, Area Director of Lloyds Bank – sponsors of Coventry & Warwickshire Champions – also spoke around the company’s support of the MTC and how it helps facilitate its training programmes.

Craig Humphrey, CEO of CW Growth Hub Group, of which Champions is a part, said: “This was yet another superb Champions event, with a brilliant mix of speakers and a high number of attendees, some of whom were new members.

“Ken’s message of championing businesses in the region - even if they are the size of JLR - was well received by attendees. Supporting each other has been part of Champions since its inception.”