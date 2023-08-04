Jobs at risk, but it's business as usual until further notice at Rugby's Wilko

“We’ve been left with no choice but to take this action”

Thousands of jobs are at risk, but it’s very much business as usual at the Rugby branch of Wilko.

The budget household and garden products retailer said it had filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators at the high court yesterday (Thursday).

The notice of intention doesn’t mean the retailer will enter administration, but it has sparked fears of stores closing.

The Rugby branch is safe - for now.

Wilko CEO Mark Jackson said: “While we can confirm we’ve had a significant level of interest, including indicative offers that we believe would meet all our financial criteria to recapitalise the business, at present, we don’t today have an offer that provides the necessary liquidity in the time we have available, given the mounting cash pressures we’re faced with.

“Unfortunately, with this in mind, today we’re having to take the difficult decision to file an NOI (notice of intention).

“We’ll continue to progress discussions with interested parties with the aim of completing a transaction which preserves the business and will encourage those interested parties we’re in discussions with to move as fast as possible.”

The company now has a ten day period to secure finances.

Pricewaterhouse Coopers has been working with Wilko to try to find a buyer in an attempt to secure additional funds needed to continue trading.

A spokesman for Wilko said the Rugby branch, based in the shopping centre, will continue running – for now.