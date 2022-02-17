Jobs bonanza as Swedish car maker looks for growth at Nuneaton base

The Swedish electric performance car maker Polestar is on track for rapid growth at its UK base at MIRA, off the A5.

The Swedish electric performance car maker Polestar is on track for rapid growth at its UK base at MIRA, off the A5.

The news broke this week as it confirmed that its forthcoming Polestar 5 electric performance 4-door GT will feature a brand-new, bespoke, bonded aluminium platform.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said: “Our UK R&D team is one of Polestar’s greatest assets. Their mix of engineering and technological expertise enables us to develop advanced, light-weight sports car technology with a creative mindset and a spirit that embraces innovative engineering. This will set Polestar apart in the years to come.”

By further developing this technology for Polestar’s first in-house platform, the 4-door Polestar 5 is being designed with torsional rigidity superior to that of a traditional two-seat sports- or supercar.

Head of Polestar UK R&D Pete Allen said: “We knew we wanted this car to be light-weight, we knew we wanted high quality and we knew we wanted it quickly.

“This architecture delivers outstanding dynamic and safety attributes, with low investment technology applicable to high production volumes.”