Jobs, productivity and revenue benefit from C&W Growth Hub's business model

A new report has highlighted Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub as a standout model for delivering high-impact business support, urging other Growth Hubs across England to adopt its proven approach.

The independent evaluation, commissioned by the Growth Hub and carried out by the Enterprise Research Centre (ERC) at Warwick Business School, found that businesses supported through its account management system had seen significant boosts in jobs, revenue and productivity between 2020 and 2023.

The study included a roundtable of local businesses, who discussed how Growth Hub account managers helped them access the right support at the right time from grants and skills development to expanding their premises and buying new equipment.

Key outcomes included 15% growth in employment, 13% rise in revenue and a 29% jump in productivity.

Craig Humphrey, CEO of Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub

Professor Mark Hart, who led the research, described the Growth Hub’s hands-on approach as a vital lifeline in today’s fragmented business support environment.

“Business leaders praised the Growth Hub’s account managers for showing a deep understanding of their companies and getting to know them as people,” he said.

“Many said the growth they experienced wouldn’t have happened, or at least not at the same pace, without their support. The Coventry and Warwickshire model is one that deserves to be replicated nationally.

“We undertook this evaluation with academic rigour and real-world business input, and the results speak for themselves. This is evidence of what works when it comes to SME support, it is focused, and establishes long-term relationships that are built on trust and local knowledge.

“In an environment where public funding and national provision are increasingly changing, this kind of account-managed system offers a stable, responsive platform for growth. It’s not just effective, it’s essential.”

Craig Humphrey, CEO of Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub, said the findings validated the Growth Hub’s proactive, personalised strategy, in contrast to more traditional or digital-only support models.

“When we launched in 2014, we knew that a one-size-fits-all approach wouldn’t work,” he said. “This evaluation shows that investing in people through skilled account managers who listen, challenge and connect delivers real impact.

“We’re not just here to signpost businesses to grants or services. We’re here to understand their ambitions and help remove barriers to growth.

“As funding landscapes shift and national strategies evolve, Growth Hubs like ours remain one of the few constants. This report gives us a mandate to keep doing what we do best, which is delivering local support with national relevance.

“This report proves that effective business support goes beyond ticking boxes or delivering short-term programme-based outputs.

“It’s about building long-term relationships that help businesses develop confidence, invest in people and, ultimately, grow.”

Over the last 11 years, Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub has helped thousands of SMEs navigate a complex business support network to make the most of the support available and to boost the area’s economy.

Craig added: “Our mission is simple. We want to ensure businesses in Coventry and Warwickshire can access the right support to unlock their full potential and strengthen the regional economy at the same time.”

Mike Beirns, Senior Business Development Manager at Henley Engineers in Henley-in-Arden, added: “Our CW Growth Hub Account Manager, Nina Bale, is a powerhouse for finding business solutions. Her network and knowledge have delivered outstanding results, and we’ve secured £20k funding directly attributed to her diligent support. Knowing Nina is in your corner, wanting your business to succeed, is precisely what we needed as we continue to grow.

“The Supply Chain Transition programme was a first for our business. The programme’s Account Manager, Dimitrios Anagnostakis, had the skills to forensically access our business, identify gaps, and map a route forward. His work and support gave the entire management team the confidence to adopt a process of change and enter into a new market.”

The report was carried out by the Enterprise Resource Centre, which is funded by the Economic and Social Research Council and is the UK’s leading centre of excellence for research into the growth, innovation and productivity of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Its research strives to shape better policies and practices to enable SMEs to thrive.