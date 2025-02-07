Jodie Horgan: From corporate leader to coaching entrepreneur

After 20 years in corporate leadership, Jodie Horgan took the leap to launch Your Gob, a coaching business empowering individuals to break barriers and achieve success.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her journey has caught attention, and this Sunday, she’ll be featured on Rochelle Humes' Ladies Who Launch. From executive coaching to female mentoring, Jodie helps clients gain clarity and confidence. Follow her journey on Instagram @yourgob and LinkedIn—and don’t miss her Ladies Who Launch feature this Sunday!

Jodie’s background in corporate leadership gave her invaluable experience in navigating business challenges, leading teams, and driving growth. But something was missing—an outlet to make a real, personal impact. Recognising the power of coaching, she took the leap, swapping boardrooms for one-on-one transformational sessions designed to help others unlock their potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Your Gob (which stands for Goals, Opportunities, and Beliefs), Jodie has built a brand that is as down-to-earth as it is impactful. Her coaching spans personal and professional development, with a particular focus on executive coaching, female mentoring, and cancer coaching—an area close to her heart.

Jodie and her Spaniel Ralph

The Realities of Launching a Business...

Starting from scratch wasn’t easy. Like many female entrepreneurs, Jodie faced the common challenges of building visibility, establishing credibility, and learning the ins and outs of running a business solo. But by leveraging her corporate expertise, embracing social media, and staying true to her values, Your Gob has flourished.

Through her Instagram and LinkedIn platforms, Jodie shares a mix of coaching insights, myth-busting content, and candid reflections on the highs and lows of entrepreneurship. Her Finding Your GOB series—offering real talk on personal and professional growth—has gained traction, proving that authenticity resonates.

Recognition & What’s Next?

Jodie Horgan

Jodie’s feature on Ladies Who Launch is a testament to the impact she is making in the world of coaching and business. Being spotlighted on Rochelle Humes’ platform highlights her inspiring journey and the growing reach of Your Gob.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those considering launching their own business, Jodie’s advice is clear:

Back yourself—no one else will do it for you if you don’t first.

Learn fast, be adaptable, and don’t be afraid to change direction.

Get comfortable with being uncomfortable—growth comes from stepping outside your comfort zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jodie is proof that reinvention is possible at any stage of life, and that success isn’t about having all the answers—it’s about taking the first step and figuring it out along the way.

Tune in to Rochelle Humes' Ladies Who Launch This SundayDon’t miss Jodie’s feature on Rochelle Humes’ Ladies Who Launch this Sunday, where she’ll be sharing more about her journey, the challenges she’s overcome, and what’s next for Your Gob.

Follow Jodie on Instagram @yourgob and LinkedIn to stay up to date with her journey and coaching insights.