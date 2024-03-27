Joe Clarke Olympic gold medalist at The Bed Factory Leamington

We were delighted to see a familiar face at The Bed Factory in Leamington Spa on Saturday. Joe Clarke has been a Mammoth customer for over a decade and we're proud to have been a small part of his journey to the top of the watersports world in that time. The Olympic and World Kayak Champion took a tour of the new Comfort range and selected our Latex HyBlend mattress for his home. As he bids to once again make it onto the top step of the podium in Paris this summer, we know that rest and recovery will be a crucial part of his preparation.Thanks to Joe for coming along with his gold medal in tow and to our friends at The Bed Factory.