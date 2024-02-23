Johnson’s Coaches raises nearly £5,000 to help Marie Curie provide vital end of life care

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The team at the award-winning local firm raised funds during 2023 through customer raffles, events, and by taking part in the Marie Curie 100km Walking Challenge in November.

The Marie Curie Hospice in Solihull offers in-patient care, a Support and Wellbeing Hub, specialist care at home and bereavement support to adults, children and young people and helped 5,898 people in 2022/2023.

The charity is dependent on donations and last year supporters helped it provide direct care to more than 44,200 people across the UK via its nine hospices including Solihull and through overnight nursing care in people’s own homes.

Staff from Johnsons Coaches visit Marie Curie Hospice, West Midlands

Kyran Flynn, General Manager at Johnsons Coaches said:

“In 2023 our staff voted to support Marie Curie as part of their fundraising efforts for the year, because of the vital work they do supporting local people at the end of their life.

“Through visits to the Hospice our staff have seen first hand how Marie Curie staff are working tirelessly to give people, their family and friends the best care and experience to the end and we’re proud to support them.”

Peter Sara, Marie Curie Senior Community Fundraiser said:

“It’s thanks to our amazing corporate partners like Johnsons Coaches that Marie Curie has been there for those affected by terminal illness over the past 75 years, but today our work is more needed than ever.

“We know that everyone will be affected by dying, death and bereavement and our aim is to make sure that everyone has the best possible end of life experience.

“With the continued support of businesses in the Midlands we can ensure a future where everyone gets the care they need.”