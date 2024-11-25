Rugby town centre will come alive with sound and colour at the annual festive lantern parade.

Free lantern making kits are being offered at a drop-in workshop being held by Rugby First.

The parade takes place on Saturday, December 14, starting and finishing at St Andrew’s Church.

Parade-goers are invited to the workshop at the church earlier in the day.

The lanterns are hand-held and made from environmentally friendly materials.

The dazzling procession will be led by a colourful samba band, and leaves St Andrew’s Church at 5.30pm, taking a short circular route around the town centre, before returning to the church for hot chocolate and some traditional Christmas carols.

Everyone is welcome to join, meeting at 5.15pm. Torches, LEDS and lights are welcome but no naked flames.

Prior to the parade a lantern making workshop will take place in St Andrew’s Church between 1.30pm and 4.30pm.

Hot chocolate, mulled wine and a selection of festive treats will also be available from the church café.

Linda Lowne, Rugby First Business Director, said: “We would love as many people – individuals, businesses or groups such as Brownies, Beavers, Rainbows, schools to join the procession as well as make lanterns prior to the event.

"If anyone is interested in getting involved, please get in touch and we can provide you with your free lantern making kit. Please note there is limited availability on the kits so it will be done on a first come first served basis.

"It’s important to note though that you can just make and bring your own lantern – you don’t need a special kit.”

Linda said the parade is a perfect opportunity to bring together Rugby’s communities and share the magic of Christmas.

"It helps shine a positive light on our town centre and encourages people to shop local and support their town centre,” added Linda.

For further information on the lantern procession or to obtain a free lantern making kit email [email protected], visit www.rugbyfirst.org