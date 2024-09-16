'Join us at Rugby Library for a Fun Palace': Exciting celebrations to mark Hindu festival

Exciting Diwali-inspired celebrations are taking place at Rugby Library.

The free sessions are being held on Saturday, October 5, from 10am-3pm, with support from Art at the Alex.

There’s classical Indian and violin music from 10.15am-11am and – 12.45pm-1.30pm, steel band from 11.30am-12.15pm and 2pm-2.45pm.

Dance workshops are being held from 12pm-2pm and there’s also Henna with Prashanthi Santhanam.

A library picture of Diwali celebrations in Rugby. Picture: Ellie Peel PhotographyA library picture of Diwali celebrations in Rugby. Picture: Ellie Peel Photography
A library picture of Diwali celebrations in Rugby. Picture: Ellie Peel Photography

The first ever Diwali Town Trail celebrates the Hindu festival with partners across Rugby town centre.

All activities are free, with no booking required, but there may be limited space available at busy times. To find out more about the activities and other events, visit https://www.facebook.com/rugbylibrary on Facebook.

