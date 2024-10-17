'Julie is definitely a role model who inspires others': National award for Rugby woman

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Rugby woman who overcame the challenges of juggling demanding work and a busy family life by reinventing her probate services has won a national award.

Julie Hughes was awarded the accolade at the Solopreneur Awards which took place in Solihull earlier this month.

During her early career, Julie took a secretarial job in a law firm, and it was during this time that she found her love for probate work.

After working for a couple of firms she settled in Rugby, working for a large law firm where she qualified as a probate lawyer.

Julie Hughes. Picture: John Cleary.

In 2007 and 2008, Julie had her two boys and in 2010 her marriage broke down.

With the challenges of raising two small boys and a demanding career, Julie had to step away from her full time probate career and she took on a few part time roles which allowed her to support her young family and provide a stable environment for them.

Several years later, In 2015 Julie was headhunted for a probate role in Leamington. Julie and her partner Simon welcomed their daughter Winnie into the family and married soon after but juggling a demanding full-time role during the day with three young children was too demanding and Julie put her career on hold.

It was during the pandemic, in 2020 that Julie helped a friend deal with the estate of her grandmother, helping to understand the will, value the assets, clear the property and look for paperwork to apply for the Grant to deal with the administration of the

estate.

At the end her friend commented ‘you should do this’. From January 1, 2021, Hughes Probate Services was born.

Julie’s proudest achievement prior to winning the award was in November 2023 when Hughes Probate became a limited company.

Sandra Garlick MBE, Founder of Woman Who and the Solopreneur Awards said: “The Woman Who Solopreneur Awards are very special to me.

“They celebrate the achievements of women in business doing it for themselves, making those tough business decisions alone.

“Julie is definitely a role model who inspires others. Whilst her work is centred around a sensitive subject, she really is a great support to her clients.

"I wish Julie every success in her growing business and hope winning this award gives her the visibility she deserves.”