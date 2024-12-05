Just for Pets partner with Just Eat to offer 50% Off Christmas Products

Family owned Just for Pets have become Just Eats first specialist pet partner offering thousands of products delivered in 30 minutes or less with 50% off selected Christmas products for a limited time only.

Specialist petcare retailer Just for Pets has teamed up with the UK’s biggest delivery network Just Eat, enabling millions of customers to order petcare products for same day delivery.

Free Delivery and more will be available for Just for Pets orders on the Just Eat platform over the coming months plus you can save 50% on selected Christmas items for your four-legged friends.

It’s the first time an on-demand delivery platform has signed with a specialist petcare brand on such a scale. The partnership launched November 14th 2024 and has been popular with local pet owners.

Just Eat animal lovers will be able to order thousands of their favourite pet products straight to their door - including dry, wet and frozen raw food for dogs and cats, as well as treats, grooming products and toys.

Jack Bocock store manager at Just for Pets said “Just Eat is giving our customers much more convenience and a new way to shop with Just for Pets for everything from frozen raw food to cat litter and puppy pads or even toys”

He continued “The Christmas half price offer will include a range of toys, treats, food and more for Dogs, Cats and even Small Pets, giving customers extra value when ordering from Just for Pets via Just Eat”

The news follows Just Eat’s recent exciting partnership announcements in the UK and globally, including Waitrose, Boots, Cardfactory, Lovehoney and HelloFresh - demonstrating consumer appetite for convenience for a variety of products and moments.