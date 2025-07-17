Kaleidoscope of colour on Hillmorton school field to help mental health charity

A school field in Hillmorton was transformed into a kaleidoscope of colour to help raise money for a mental health charity.

Children at Paddox Primary School raised more than £4,000 for Place2Be by taking part in the Colour Run.

More than 350 students were playfully showered with bursts of powder, turning plain white T-shirts into dazzling works of art.

Before setting off, pupils enjoyed an energetic warm-up, then completed two spirited laps around the field—followed by a well-earned ice cream and hose down.

Colour run fun.

To the delight of the children, the event concluded with a joyful twist: Deputy and Assistant Headteachers bravely volunteered to be gunged.

Deputy Headteacher Jackie Unwin said: “It was great to come together to support children’s mental health and celebrate our amazing school community.”

The event was inspired by Year 4 teacher Charlotte Pearson, who said, “I wanted to give the children something fun and memorable. Our school’s such a happy, lively place, and the Colour Run felt like the perfect way to celebrate that—while also raising money for a great cause.”

Charlotte’s husband, Jack, is also fundraising for Place2Be by competing in this year’s Berlin Marathon.

He hopes to beat his personal best of 2 hours and 52 minutes, set during the London Marathon in 2022.

“We were overwhelmed by the generosity of our school community,” added Charlotte.

“Many children raised over £100, which was amazing. Our top fundraiser, Hallie in Year One, raised a staggering £670. As a thank you, she’s been gifted an unlimited ‘Summer of Fun’ pass to Coventry’s Red Kangaroo trampoline park.”

Headteacher Victoria O’Dell said: “We’re thrilled to support Place2Be, whose workis vital for the mental health and wellbeing of children and young people.”