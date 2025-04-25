Katie’s growing business has nailed it with move to new Stratford base

Katie Clark and her team from the Katie Barnes Tool Range with Oliver Shelley, surveyor at ehB Reeves

An award-winning nail technician turned entrepreneur is now able to grow her business after moving to a bigger base in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Katie Clark set up the Katie Barnes Tool Range, which sells nail tools online to qualified nail technicians, in 2017 after becoming frustrated with the limitations of the tools she was using.

The business has been going from strength to strength but its potential for growth was limited by the size of its former premises, which only had space for Katie to store a small amount of her products as stock.

But, following a move to a new 5,500 sq. ft office at Cygnet Court, off Timothy’s Bridge Road in Stratford, Katie says she has all the space she needs to accommodate her team of five people and to keep a much larger inventory of stock – meaning she is also now able to launch new products.

Katie Clark of the Katie Barnes Tool Range with Oliver Shelley, surveyor at ehB Reeves

Katie, who has 17 years’ experience in the beauty industry, said: “I set up my business because I saw a gap in the market and wanted to create a range of tools which would make nail technicians lives’ easier.

“We started in Warwick, worked from home during covid, and then moved into a premises in Stratford which we quickly outgrew. Our former home only had 900 sq. ft of space and our new premises has 5,500 sq. ft, so it’s significantly more space and is just what we needed.

“It’s great to have so much space and it gives us so many opportunities to introduce new products to our range.”

Katie said she considered warehouses but preferred taking on an office so she could provide a comfortable working environment for her team to work on picking and packing orders and social media marketing.

Katie’s new base was secured in a deal by Leamington Spa-based commercial property agents ehB Reeves, which lets and manages several offices within Cygnet Court.

Oliver Shelley, surveyor at ehB Reeves, said: “Katie has big plans for her business and now she has all the space she needs to make those plans happen.

“Cygnet Court is modern, well maintained and home to businesses in a range of niches and sectors, so Katie and her team are in good company there. We wish them all the best in the business’ new home.”