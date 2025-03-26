Kenilworth 24/7 gym aiming to grow community after nine-day refurb
Anytime Fitness Kenilworth, based in Talisman Shopping Centre, has overhauled its interior to modernise its décor, increase its floorspace and introduce new specialist equipment.
The nine-day project increased the floorspace of the gym, allowing for a more welcoming environment compared to the previous layout and providing a larger area for functional training, such as press-ups and squats.
While the larger area and the new machines will benefit many of Anytime Fitness’s members, they also cater to athletes taking part in ‘Hyrox’ - a rapidly-growing sport where competitors complete a set of shuttle runs and mixed exercises as fast as they can.
Paul Blackwell, club manager at Anytime Fitness Kenilworth, said: “We’ve been here in Talisman since 2017, and while the location is still excellent, our interior needed a bit of an improvement to really make the most of the space we have and attract new customers.
“Increasing the floorspace and refining the décor inside has made the gym much more inviting, and getting equipment in for customers who may be training for Hyrox or high-intensity activities, such as assault bikes, was also important.
“Now the refurbishment is complete, we are already seeing memberships increase, and we hope this will continue.
"Having opened the gym over seven years ago, it’s truly an exciting time for all involved and we’re confident that members both current and future will enjoy the positive changes that have been made.”
Hugo Hawkings, chief executive of Discovery Properties – the developers of Talisman Shopping Centre – added: “Anytime Fitness Kenilworth has been a fixture in Talisman for a while now, and this refurbishment is a great way for the gym to attract more members.
“Paul and the team have done a great job, and we hope to see plenty of people trying out the new equipment and enjoying the improved interior.”
Anyone wishing to try Anytime Fitness Kenilworth can take advantage of a seven-day trial by visiting https://www.anytimefitness.co.uk/gyms/uk-0118/kenilworth-west-midlands-cv8-1jb/