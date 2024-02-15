Kenilworth jewellers thriving thanks to high footfall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Richard Jones, owner of The Jones Family Jewellers, opened his new store in the former Sylvesters the Jewellers in Talisman Shopping Centre in January following a three-week refurbishment.

He decided to open a new store in the town, adding to his current store in Leamington, when he was approached about Sylvesters being on the market.

And after just a month of trading in Kenilworth, Richard has been really pleased with the level of custom he has been getting.

He said: “It’s been absolutely brilliant so far. So many people have been coming through the door – even more so than I was initially expecting.

“It’s really validated the decision to open in Kenilworth. When we heard the old Sylvesters was on the market, I wanted to quickly take that opportunity as there aren’t too many vacancies that come up in Kenilworth, especially for former jewellers.

“I thought it was better to say yes and worry about it later than overthink things and miss out. Happily for us, it seems to have been an excellent decision.

“We’ve kept two of the former staff from Sylvesters on, which means we’ve been able to hit the ground running by not having to extensively recruit.

“And it seems like people in Kenilworth really support their high street and their independent businesses, which is fantastic for us.

“The location is ideal too – Talisman seems to get a consistently high footfall, and the process of moving in and completing the refurbishment was as smooth as it could have been.

“I’m confident that 2024 will be a great year for the business, and I’m looking forward to seeing even more Kenilworth customers head into our shop.”

The Jones Family Jewellers offers a range of fine jewellery, as well as an extensive repair service and a cash for gold service.

Hugo Hawkings, chief executive of Discovery Properties – the developers of Talisman Shopping Centre, said: “Sylvesters had been in Talisman for years, so it was brilliant that The Jones Family Jewellers was able to take its place and maintain the presence of a high-quality jewellers in Talisman.

“It’s great to hear that Richard and the team have been doing so well since they opened. Their success is testament to Kenilworth’s great loyalty to its independent businesses and Talisman’s popularity with customers, as well as the superb level of service their business provides.