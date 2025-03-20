Kenilworth marketing agency aims for £1m turnover in five years after 'invaluable' business support

A Kenilworth digital marketing agency is aiming to bring in over £1m in the next five years and create new jobs after ‘invaluable’ advice from a business support service helped them create a long-term blueprint for growth.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ada Digital, founded by Kenilworth local Tom Murrell in 2019 and joined by his wife Dani in 2023, helps a wide range of clients increase their profits through a suite of digital marketing services including online advertising, SEO improvements, e-commerce, social media, and more.

The pair had grown their business impressively, but they had reached a point where recruitment was needed to grow further, as well as an external office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following advice from business support programme Business Ready – run by the University of Warwick Science Park, on behalf of Warwickshire County Council and Warwickshire’s five District and Borough Councils – Tom and Dani have been able to create a ten-year business plan, hire new staff and open a new office in Talisman Shopping Centre in Kenilworth.

Back row from left: James Meadows (Senior Web Development Manager at Ada Digital), Cllr Tim Sinclair, Steve Tipson, Cllr Chris King, Scarlett Hanlon (Digital Marketing Executive at Ada Digital) with Bowie. Front row from left: Tom Murrell, Dani Murrell.

Tom said: “Dani and I both have more than 30 years’ experience in e-commerce and digital marketing between us and had grown Ada Digital from a small start-up to being forecast to bring in over £500,000 this financial year.

“We knew we were good at what we did through our clients’ success stories and feedback, but there were clear barriers to taking our business to the next level that we found difficult to find the time to overcome.

“We had heard about Business Ready, and the support they offer, through a friend of ours so we decided to reach out to see if they could help.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After contacting Business Ready, business support adviser Steve Tipson got in touch to discuss the challenges they were facing.

Alongside advising on pricing, business proposition, and initial plans on how to scale, Steve gave Ada Digital the confidence to take a step back from the day-to-day running of the business and focus on the end goal.

Dani said: “We realised we didn’t have a concrete long-term plan, which made planning for the future harder than it needed to be.

“We were able to work together with Steve to think about where we wanted Ada Digital to get to in the next five years, and how we go about achieving that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We created a clear selling point for our business, leaning in on our combined services and expertise, and Steve gave us the confidence to recruit and find the right space for our needs. His advice has been invaluable.”

Since meeting with Business Ready, Tom and Dani have created clear plans to facilitate growth, estimating a turnover of £1.2m in their tenth year.

They have also hired four new members of staff, and have acquired a large office at Talisman Shopping Centre to ensure they have enough room to expand their headcount in the medium-term.

Finally, Ada Digital was given the Rising Star award at Elite Business UK’s Top 100 SMEs awards this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve said: “Tom and Dani came to Business Ready with plenty of marketing expertise under their belts, but what they didn’t have was a long-term approach towards the growth of their business.

“Having owned a similar agency myself, I was able to give them informed advice on their long-term development and creating a business plan.

“When making key decisions in the short-term, they can now refer back to that plan instead of relying on a gut feeling.

“Business Ready helps many companies like Ada Digital take a step back from the day-to-day running of the business and invest time in the bigger picture, which can make a real difference to the long-term health of the company.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warwickshire County Councillor, Tim Sinclair, said: “The Business Ready programme supports a range of SMEs and their ambition for growth, helping Warwickshire to create a thriving economy.

“It’s great to see the support provided to Ada Digital, helping Tom and Dani to successfully recruit, open new premises and develop their business plan, all working towards their growth plans and strengthening their business offer.”

Cllr Chris King, Portfolio Holder for Planning & Place at Warwick District Council, said: “The District Council is pleased to lend its support to Ada Digital and other small businesses in our area through this excellent programme. We are delighted to see the positive impact it is having and would encourage similar organisations to get in touch with the Coventry & Warwickshire Growth hub to find out about the specialist help that is available to them.”

Business Ready forms part of the Business Growth Warwickshire programme. It is delivered by University of Warwick Science Park on behalf of Warwickshire County Council and Warwickshire’s five District and Borough Councils. The support is part funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (via the District and Borough Councils), and Warwickshire County Council.

Find out what other support is available to your business by calling Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub on 0300 060 3747 or visit the Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub website.