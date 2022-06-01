Kenilworth School and Sixth Form announces fundraising initiatives for new build

Kenilworth School's new fundraising manager Julie Chohan is organising a series of events to encourage businesses, the local community and charities to invest in extra facilities for the new school which opens in Glasshouse Lane in autumn 2023. Picture submitted.

Kenilworth School and Sixth Form is arranging a series of community events to highlight ways in which businesses, charities and residents can help provide extra facilities for the new school opening in Glasshouse Lane next year in a £44 million development project.

Newly-appointed fundraising manager Julie Chohan is also recruiting voluntary fundraising ‘ambassadors' - parents, alumni and members of the local community - who will corall interest, prepare funding bids and write letters of support for funding applications.

Between them, they will engage with businesses and community organisations, charities, parents and alumni.

Events include business briefings and school tours - with the first taking place this week when 45 students from the 1959 cohort revisit their sixth form days at the Rouncil Lane site.

The campaign offers potential donors the opportunity to invest at different ‘price points,' with single figure annual donations from individuals up to six figure sums from corporates and philanthropic organisations.

Julie, who has a 20-year background in sales, said: "It's not just about raising money, it's about building long term partnerships to support the school."

The campaign has identified a number of projects to enhance the new school.

These include SMART technology and specialist equipment for art, D and T and STEM subjects, a specialised rubber athletics track, professional staging, lighting and acoustic enhancements in the theatre and sustainability measures such as tree planting, bike sheds and more solar PV panels.

Executive head of Kenilworth School and Sixth Form, Hayden Abbott, said: "This is our chance to achieve something extra ordinary.

"We have an opportunity to go beyond what is expected and build a school that pays tribute to the wonderful diversity of all our young people.

"We would love the community, our local businesses, charitable organisations, our parents and former students to be a part of that endeavour."