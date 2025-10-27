Key new forensic appointment for Coventry accountants

Shannon Walden has joined Prime Accountants Group’s team as forensic senior manager

Coventry firm Prime Accountants Group has boosted its forensic accountancy offering with the appointment of an experienced new team member.

The arrival of Shannon Walden as forensic senior manager means Prime – which also has offices in Birmingham and Solihull – is well-placed to service growing demand from clients for its forensic accounting services.

Shannon previously spent 10 years at KPMG, where she began her career with an internship within which she found a passion for forensic accounting. After graduating from Warwick University, she completed KPMG's graduate scheme before becoming fully qualified.

Shannon’s experience spans forensic accounting for investigations, disputes, economics and forensic in the audit – working with audit teams to spot potential threats of fraud.

At Prime, she is focusing on dispute work and collaborating with director and head of forensic accounting, Adrian Pym.

Shannon said: “The work at Prime is so varied because, even if the nature of a case is the same as another – for example, a matrimonial dispute – every case has its own set of circumstances.

“I'm learning so much from working with Adrian. The way the directors work at Prime is so collaborative, it's a cliche but Adrian's door is always open, and it means we’re able to discuss our client work in an ongoing way.

“I enjoy the attention to detail and problem solving which forensic accounting requires – it’s all about identifying what has happened and proposing a solution.”

Shannon said she was enjoying being part of a supportive team at Prime. She said: “The company culture is great – everyone has been so welcoming across all the departments and offices.

“We have direct access to the directors, and the team’s ideas and opinions are all heard and taken into consideration.”

Adrian Pym, Prime director and head of forensic accounting, said: “Shannon has brought new perspectives, knowledge and experience to our forensic accounting offering, and we’re pleased to have her as part of the Prime team.

“Client demand for this service area continues to increase, and we now have even more capacity to take on those cases and deliver value for our clients.”