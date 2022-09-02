Kilsby plumber wins award for his achievements

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben with his award.

An apprentice plumber from Kilsby has been presented with a trophy in recognition of his achievements.

Ben Elliot was highly commended in Bellway’s Apprentice of the Year awards.

He was one of just two apprentices from across the country to be recognised behind the competition’s overall winner.

Ben was presented with his award by Ben Smith, Managing Director of Bellway South Midlands.

Ben said: “It is great to know that your efforts aren’t going unnoticed by your employer, and this award has given me that extra boost to continue to complete my work to the highest possible standards.