Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Kilsby plumber wins award for his achievements

Ben’s efforts recognised

By Lucie Green
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 2:19 pm
Updated Friday, 2nd September 2022, 2:22 pm
Ben with his award.
Ben with his award.

An apprentice plumber from Kilsby has been presented with a trophy in recognition of his achievements.

Ben Elliot was highly commended in Bellway’s Apprentice of the Year awards.

He was one of just two apprentices from across the country to be recognised behind the competition’s overall winner.

Most Popular

Ben was presented with his award by Ben Smith, Managing Director of Bellway South Midlands.

Ben said: “It is great to know that your efforts aren’t going unnoticed by your employer, and this award has given me that extra boost to continue to complete my work to the highest possible standards.

“I am looking forward to continuing to work hard over the next year towards my NVQ Level 3 plumbing qualification, and to hopefully becoming fully qualified as a plumber in the not-too-distant future.”

Bellway