Kilsby plumber wins award for his achievements
Ben’s efforts recognised
An apprentice plumber from Kilsby has been presented with a trophy in recognition of his achievements.
Ben Elliot was highly commended in Bellway’s Apprentice of the Year awards.
He was one of just two apprentices from across the country to be recognised behind the competition’s overall winner.
Ben was presented with his award by Ben Smith, Managing Director of Bellway South Midlands.
Ben said: “It is great to know that your efforts aren’t going unnoticed by your employer, and this award has given me that extra boost to continue to complete my work to the highest possible standards.
“I am looking forward to continuing to work hard over the next year towards my NVQ Level 3 plumbing qualification, and to hopefully becoming fully qualified as a plumber in the not-too-distant future.”