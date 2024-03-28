Kind Warwickshire employees help Derventio Housing Trust residents have a cracking Easter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kind employees at Stratford-upon-Avon based insurer NFU Mutual have been showing their sweet side by donating chocolate Easter eggs for residents accommodated by Derventio Housing Trust.

A team of about seventy staff in the National Intermediary Services team at NFU Mutual’s offices on Tiddington Road have donated Easter eggs for every Warwickshire resident of Derventio Housing Trust, which provides housing for people who have recently experienced homelessness, or are at risk of it.

Working in some of the most deprived areas in the country, the not-for-profit organisation is currently providing housing to forty-five people in Warwickshire.

Steve Wyatt, Rob Holmes and Kareen Jones from NFU Mutual

NFU Mutual employees have spent the past few weeks contributing to a huge pile of Easter eggs, along with essential items such as shower gel, shampoo and toothbrushes, to help make things a little easier for residents living in Derventio Housing Trust accommodation.

The company’s efforts come after employees supported Derventio Housing Trust residents at Christmas time, putting together lavish hampers to help residents enjoy the festive season.

Rob Holmes, an analyst for NFU Mutual, said employees at the company were keen to support Derventio Housing Trust again after seeing photos of residents delighted with their hampers in December – with the festive season a hard prospect for residents who are often unable to celebrate Christmas in the traditional way enjoyed by millions of people.

He said: “We had a big success with our Christmas hampers and wanted to look at how we could continue to support Derventio Housing Trust at other times of the year. We thought it would be nice to offer support at Easter time too. Everyone at NFU Mutual really enjoyed seeing the photos of residents receiving their hampers.

“People have been really keen to support Derventio Housing Trust again and it’s brilliant to see how generous colleagues have been this time around. We are delighted to be able to support such a worthy cause.”

Penny Wiltshire, funding and development manager for Derventio Housing Trust, said: “We are so grateful to everyone at NFU Mutual who have really pulled out all the stops to help make Easter special for residents living in our accommodation in Warwickshire.

“Easter and Christmas may be times of celebration for many of us, but it’s easy to forget that they are not necessarily enjoyed by everyone. Derventio Housing Trust residents are in our accommodation because otherwise they might be homeless, and we offer a variety of support to help them get their lives back on track, whether that’s support as varied as equine therapy, helping organise doctors’ appointments or filling out forms.

