Kineton beauty salon shortlisted for national award for third year in a row

A Kineton hair and beauty salon has been shortlisted for a national award for the third consecutive year.
By Jack Ingham
Published 30th Jan 2024, 15:55 GMT
The Blush and Roses salon has been shortlisted in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards in the Best New Salon for 2024 category.

Previously, it was nominated in the Best Blonde and Best Bridal Hair categories, and after moving to a new premises, it has now been nominated for the new title.

Owner of the salon, Charlie Byfield, said: “I am overwhelmed to be a finalist again this year, and even more importantly, with my amazing team in our new salon! To be recognised for three years in a row, and now with my team, it's an even bigger achievement. I'm just so proud!

Kineton's Blush and Roses beauty salon has been nominated for an award at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

"We wanted to bring a variety of talent to Kineton offering a selection of hair, aesthetics, and beauty treatments under one roof for the local communities. We have had overwhelming support and have now been recognised in our industry for our dedication."

For more information, visit https://hairandbeautyawards.co.uk/

