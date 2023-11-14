King's Award for 'lifeline' charity founded by Rugby mum for parents and carers of children with autism

“It’s been an interesting and exciting journey, and I am so looking forward to making many more friends through the network in future”

A charity founded by a Rugby mother for people with autism, has become the first in the country to receive a King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Rugby Autism Network, a group of volunteers based in Rugby, received the highest award a local voluntary group can receive in the UK and is equivalent to an MBE.

Created by Fay McSorley in 2009, the charity supports parents and carers of autistic children and young people.

Volunteers from Rugby Autism Network, families who have been supported by the charity, with Cllr Maggie O’Rourke (front centre), Fay McSorley (front left) and Eric Wood (back left).

The award was granted on the occasion of King Charles III’s 75th birthday today (November 14).

And in a special reception for the Network hosted by the Mayor of Rugby at Rugby Town Hall, the Deputy Lord Lieutenant, Eric Wood passed on the congratulations of the King himself. During his speech Mr Wood told representatives of the Network that they remain the only charity in the county to have had such a reception in their honour.

Speaking at the reception Cllr Maggie O’Rourke, Mayor of Rugby, said: “I am delighted that this group’s work has been recognised, and on behalf of Rugby Borough Council I would like to pay tribute to the hard work and commitment of your volunteers.

“Rugby Autism Network is the first in the borough, and one of the first in the county, to receive one of the King’s Awards for Voluntary Service.

“Your voluntary work has improved the lives of many of our citizens and you serve as a shining example of putting service before self. Your outstanding work fully deserves this honour.”

Fay McSorley, founder and chairperson of the Rugby Autism Network, said there was no support available when she launched the group 14 years ago.

She said: “I am very excited and proud of everyone who has supported the Network and our ideas.

“There was no support available when we started 14 years ago, when my eldest was diagnosed. Since then my younger two sons have also been diagnosed with autism, and I have been diagnosed too.

“It’s been an interesting and exciting journey, and I am so looking forward to making many more friends through the network in future.“Our volunteers deserve this award, and I am so proud of them.”