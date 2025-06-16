King's Birthday Honours List: Four recipients in Rugby recognised for service to others
King Charles III has honoured a range of people across the country involved in areas such as politics, sport, health and charity.
The honours list recognises people’s achievements in public life and those who have shown commitment to serving their communities and the UK.
The Rugby recipients are Alison Ross, Dr Peter Kent, Phillip Freeman, Aruna Bipin Mistry and Tracy Darke.
Alison, who is chairman of the Bradby Club, said: “It came as a complete surprise and I am totally indebted to this loyal band who thought it was worth putting all this effort in to try and nominate me for an award.
"I am very thrilled and hope that the award will have some good repercussions on the Bradby Club to which I owe this award.”
Former Lawrence Sheriff School headteacher Dr Kent OBE was recognised for services to education.
He said: “The award came as a wonderful surprise, but it was great to have the different roles I have played in education recognised in this way.”
Tracy received the MBE for Services to Planning in Rugby.
She said: “I’m so lucky to be part of a great profession in Local Government.”
Phillip Freeman was recognised for his services to the community in Dunchurch, Aruna Bipin Mistry was awarded a British Empire Medal for services to higher education
She is a Laboratory Teacher, Science and Engineering at the University of Birmingham.
Rugby MP John Slinger said: “Many congratulations to all who received honours in His Majesty’s birthday honours list today, especially people from Rugby.
“They all inspire us through their service to the community.”