King's bravery award for Cawston paramedic who pulled into path of drink driver speeding wrong way up M6

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Cawston paramedic risked his own life to save others when a drink driver was spotted speeding the wrong way up the M6.

Quick-thinking ambulance driver Jake Walker allowed his emergency vehicle to take the force of the blow in the terrifying motorway incident.

His sefless efforts have earned him The King’s Gallantry Medal and The King’s Commendation for Bravery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jake, 24, was responding to an incident with a colleague when he was alerted about the driver.

An image of the crash scene.

“We saw the signs on the motorway and knew we had to do something to save others,” said Jake.

“When I saw the car travelling towards us I didn’t want anyone else to be struck by it, so I put the ambulance lights and sirens on and pulled in front of it. Instead of stopping, it drove straight into us.

Luckily the brave pair weren’t badly injured in the collision, which happened on November 8, 2021. They even left the vehicle to treat the intoxicated driver of the car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jake added: "I couldn’t let it carry on and I would do the same thing all over again."

Jake Walker.

He said he was ‘shocked’ to open the letter saying he’d receive a King’s award.

The paramedic, who is also a special, said: “I was shocked and dumbfounded when I opened it.