King's bravery award for Cawston paramedic who pulled into path of drink driver speeding wrong way up M6
Quick-thinking ambulance driver Jake Walker allowed his emergency vehicle to take the force of the blow in the terrifying motorway incident.
His sefless efforts have earned him The King’s Gallantry Medal and The King’s Commendation for Bravery.
Jake, 24, was responding to an incident with a colleague when he was alerted about the driver.
“We saw the signs on the motorway and knew we had to do something to save others,” said Jake.
“When I saw the car travelling towards us I didn’t want anyone else to be struck by it, so I put the ambulance lights and sirens on and pulled in front of it. Instead of stopping, it drove straight into us.
Luckily the brave pair weren’t badly injured in the collision, which happened on November 8, 2021. They even left the vehicle to treat the intoxicated driver of the car.
Jake added: "I couldn’t let it carry on and I would do the same thing all over again."
He said he was ‘shocked’ to open the letter saying he’d receive a King’s award.
The paramedic, who is also a special, said: “I was shocked and dumbfounded when I opened it.
"I’ll receive the award for a member of the royals at St James Palace. My family and friends are proud, but I was just doing my job.”