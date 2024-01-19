Labour leader Keir Starmer sees University of Warwick’s industrial impact first hand

He visited the university's International Manufacturing Centre (IMC) at its WMG department

Keir Starmer visited the University of Warwick today (Friday) to meet the people behind one of the world’s leading centres for industrial innovation and skills.

He was joined by Labour’s mayors and mayoral candidates, including Richard Parker (West Midlands), Andy Burnham (Greater Manchester) and Claire Ward (East Midlands).

The Labour leader and the mayors visited the university's International Manufacturing Centre (IMC) at its WMG department, where experts work with industrial partners.

Keir Starmer speaks to experts at the university's International Manufacturing Centre (IMC) at its WMG department (Photo: hollisphotography.uk)

Keir met with the university’s vice-chancellor, professor Stuart Croft, and the dean of WMG, professor Robin Clark, and had an opportunity to see innovative projects such as Warwick Racing, Warwick Moto, and the Driving the Electric Revolution programme.