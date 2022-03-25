Large packaging and distribution warehouse coming to Leamington - bringing about 20 new jobs to the town

A large packaging and distribution warehouse will be opening in Leamington, bringing about 20 new jobs to the town.

Fullers Fulfilment is currently fitting out a 30,000 sq ft warehouse in Spa Park, which it expects will service about 100 small to medium sized e-commerce businesses in the Midlands area that need orders picked, packed and distributed to customers, as well as handling returns and providing secure storage.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony Dempsey, divisional managing director for Fullers Fulfilment, said: “The UK’s e-commerce sector is booming with more people shopping online, and more companies needing our fulfilment services to pick, pack and send products to customers, especially with environmental impact and sustainability in mind.

Tony Dempsey, divisional managing director for Fullers Fulfilment.

“Our existing warehouses in the south are already very busy so we’re delighted to have secured the site in Leamington, which will be a brilliant gateway for us to serve businesses and end-customers across the Midlands and beyond, as well as allowing us to tap in to a new pool of talent for our growing workforce.”

Fullers is recruiting about 20 new employees initially for the new site, including warehouse managers and supervisors, customer care and admin staff as well as warehouse order pickers.

Staff numbers are expected to increase as more businesses use Fullers’ services.