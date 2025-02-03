Last call for Midlands property awards entries

Time is running out for property professionals to submit their entries for the Variety Midlands PROPs Awards, with the deadline fast approaching on February 7th 2025.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This prestigious event provides an opportunity for organisations and individuals to celebrate their achievements in the Midlands property sector over the past year.

Set to take place at The Grand Hotel, Birmingham on April 10th, the awards celebrate excellence in the region’s property sector while raising funds for Variety, the Children’s Charity to support disabled and disadvantaged children and young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nominations can be submitted via the Variety website, with categories including Building of the Year, Investment Deal of the Year and The Rising Star Award.

Midlands Property Awards

Lyn Staunton, Development Director for Variety commented: “We have had an impressive number of nominations coming in for this year's Midlands PROPs. It is always inspiring to witness the incredible talent within the sector, and we can’t wait to unveil this year’s shortlist.

“The Midlands is home to some outstanding property companies and this event provides a fantastic opportunity to recognise and celebrate their achievements. We look forward to an evening of recognition, bringing together key figures in the industry and raising vital funds to support children in the region.”

The awards have already garnered strong industry backing, with sponsors including WorkBox UK who are sponsoring the Rising Star Award and Bromwich Hardy, sponsoring the Industrial Deal of the Year Award. Other sponsors include D5 Architects (The ESG Award Sponsor), EH Smith (Building of the Year Sponsor), SBK Consult (Residential Developer of the Year Award Sponsor), EDGE (Table Sponsor) and Elevate Property Group (Brochure Sponsor).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is dedicated to honouring the property industry while raising funds to provide days out, creating lasting memories for disabled and disadvantaged children and young people in the Midlands.

Head to the Variety website to make your nomination before entries close on February 7th.