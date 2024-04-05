Leading business support organisation celebrates milestone anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub was set up in 2014 to provide independent business-led support to companies ranging from sole traders to global giants.

Following the closure of Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership last March, Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub became a stand-alone organisation.

Its sought-after services have remained unchanged with around 859 businesses receiving advice and information from its highly-experienced account managers over the last 12 months.

Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub anniversary celebrations

Over the last decade, Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub has created around 11,000 jobs, added £400 million in gross value to the local economy, and leveraged about £300 million in private sector investment for businesses with the funding support, help and information it has provided to firms across the sub-region.

Annual performance data and firm level data has shown that Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub has an average of 22 per cent engagement – almost triple the average of other Growth Hubs in England.

To mark its major ten-year milestone, a celebration event took place at its office in Puma Way in Coventry.

Alicia Law, Growth Hub Lead from the Department for Business and Trade, along with Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub Board Members, Les Ratcliffe, Brian Colquhoun and Mark Ryder, attended the celebrations.

Craig Humphrey, CEO of Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub, said the organisation has helped to boost the area’s economy over the last decade.

“This is an important moment in our history because over the last ten years, we’ve helped over 10,000 businesses with expert advice to increase their turnover, access finance, or recruit more staff,” he said.

“We are proud of the part the Growth Hub has played in the expansion of businesses in a wide variety of sectors since we were established in 2014.

“As part of our celebrations, over the last year we have re-visited a number of companies who have received our support over the last decade from all corners of Coventry and Warwickshire and it has been fantastic to see first-hand the difference we have made to their growth.

“We have also grown to become one of the most successful Growth Hubs in England and we remain committed to helping Coventry and Warwickshire businesses by providing high-quality business support and advice.”

Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub is supported by funders including Coventry City Council, Warwickshire County Council and Warwickshire’s District and Borough Councils.

Councillor Jim O’Boyle cabinet member for jobs, regeneration and climate change said: “The Growth Hub has done some great work over the last ten years – supporting local Coventry businesses to protect existing jobs and create new jobs.

“We have got some fantastic local businesses and often all that’s needed is a little bit of support with funding or expertise and that’s what the team at the growth hub delivers. I wish them well for the future.”

Councillor Martin Watson, Portfolio Holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council said: “This is a hugely significant milestone for the Growth Hub, ten years of supporting businesses across Coventry and Warwickshire is a fantastic achievement and one to be proud of.

“Through its work the Growth Hub has boosted the regional economy supporting thousands of people into employment. It provides a highly valuable ‘front door’ for businesses to access and navigate the vast range of business support opportunities that are available to them.”