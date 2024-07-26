Leading hospitality firm extends partnership with major Warwickshire venues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

No Ordinary Hospitality Management (NOHM) has inked a deal to continue its support of the IXL Events Centre in Southam and Stoneleigh Abbey

A leading Midlands hospitality firm has extended its partnership with two key venues in the region.

No Ordinary Hospitality Management (NOHM) has reached an agreement to continue supporting the growth of the IXL Events Centre in Southam and Stoneleigh Abbey, both of which are operated by Sanjay Foods.

NOHM, which also runs Coombe Abbey Hotel, St Mary’s Guildhall in Coventry city centre, and operates the Park Bistro in War Memorial Park – began working with the IXL Events Centre in 2022 and then signed up to support Stoneleigh Abbey in 2023.

The IXL Events Centre in Southam will continue to work closely with leading hospitality firm NOHM

It means potential corporate clients can book events direct through the NOHM team for any of the venues – whether they are looking for medieval history right through to the eye-catching IXL Events Centre.

Ron Terry, Group Operations Director at NOHM, said: “We are thrilled to continue this partnership and it means we have an incredible portfolio of venues to offer to corporate customers, whether they are looking for a small meeting room right up to 1,000 delegates.

“At Coombe and St Mary’s, NOHM offers everything – from afternoon teas to weddings and from overnight stays through to Christmas parties – and the agreement with Stoneleigh Abbey and IXL Events Centre is for us to support the growth of their corporate bookings.

“And these four venues alone highlight what Coventry and Warwickshire has to offer when it comes to hosting companies from across the UK and, indeed, the world. We’re in the heart of the country, we’ve got amazing history and we offer a fantastic service to our clients.”

Lai-Yee Cheung, Director of Sales & Marketing at Sanjay Foods, said: “We are very pleased to continue working with NOHM.

“It is a well-respected name when it comes to the hospitality industry and as we look to grow our corporate business across IXL Events Centre and Stoneleigh Abbey, we could not think of a better partner to support this.

“Not only is it great news for us, it should help to bring more corporate meetings and events to the region too!”

IXL Events Centre is set in a 600-acre estate in the Warwickshire countryside in the grounds of Dallas Burston Polo Club. The award-winning venue hosts luxury weddings and wide range of business and entertainment events including car launches, award ceremonies, corporate away days and AGMs for blue-chip firms.

Stoneleigh Abbey dates back to 1154 and accommodates both intimate gatherings and grand celebrations, catering from 10 to 1,000 attendees – from enchanting regal country estates to contemporary, luxurious settings.

In addition to a wide range of public events, from themed afternoon teas to festive parties, Coombe Abbey Hotel is home to 11 unique meeting rooms all steeped in history, catering for groups of all sizes.